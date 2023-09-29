Wet week gets wetter: More storms to rain on Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing rain chances across Central Florida at 60% for the next couple of days.

Like the last few days, there is the chance for a couple of stronger storms, with gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours.

In some areas where we have flood advisories, flooding will continue to be a concern into the weekend.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s through next week.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Philippe, located several hundred miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, and on newly formed Tropical Storm Rina, located over the tropical central Atlantic.

These storms will bring some rain to Puerto Rico but won’t have a direct impact on Florida.