Cooler, less humid air arrives

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Sunday! A strong cold front will bring fall-like weather to Central Florida. A few spotty light showers are possible early Saturday morning as that cold front moves through but the afternoon looks breezy, comfortable and cooler.

Daytime highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon under sunny skies.

Sunday & Monday highs

Expect an even cooler start to the morning on Monday. No rain in the forecast for at least the next 5 day with the fall-like weather sticking around all week.