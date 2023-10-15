71º
Cooler, less humid air arrives

The coolest air of the season moves into Central Florida

Michelle Morgan, Meteorologist

Sunday & Monday highs

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Sunday! A strong cold front will bring fall-like weather to Central Florida. A few spotty light showers are possible early Saturday morning as that cold front moves through but the afternoon looks breezy, comfortable and cooler.

Daytime highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon under sunny skies.

Expect an even cooler start to the morning on Monday. No rain in the forecast for at least the next 5 day with the fall-like weather sticking around all week.

Morning Temperatures

Michelle joined News 6 as a meteorologist in May 2023.

