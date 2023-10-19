Warming up in Central Florida before another cold front. Here’s when it arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday will feature a warmer day in Central Florida, but also more cloud cover as the wind shifts off the Atlantic Ocean.

Highs will climb into the low 80s, with increasing clouds. A few showers will be possible near the coast, with the wind out of the east.

Another cold front, albeit weaker than the last one, will slightly increase rain chances later in the day Friday.

Cold front

Ahead of the front Friday afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the low 80s. It will be a little more humid as well. The highest rain chances Friday will be late in the evening.

The line of showers and storms will be weakening on their approach to Central Florida.

Future radar

Drier air trickles back in behind the front for the weekend.

Highs Saturday will be around 80 degrees, under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures Sunday climb into the middle-80s.

It will turn warmer and a little more humid for the upcoming workweek.

Tropics Update

Tropical Storm Tammy formed Wednesday east of the Caribbean.

Tammy should bend away from the mainland U.S., but impacts will be possible in Puerto Rico and the eastern Caribbean.

Hurricane season runs through November.