Area in Caribbean is running out of time to develop

ORLANDO, Fl. – As Invest 97L gets closer to Central America, the window is closing for it to develop into a tropical depression or storm.

The NHC has placed a low chance for tropical development in the next two to seven days.

At this point, regardless of development, heavy rain and gusty winds are expected over areas of Central America this weekend.

The heavy rainfall could produce mudslides in areas of high terrain and flash flooding is possible.

Hurricane season officially runs through November. There are only two names left on the list, Vince and Whitney.

If all names are used up, a supplemental list of names will be used to complete the season.