Warmer but staying breezy across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Friday! A quiet start to the day across Central Florida before winds pick up through the later morning hours, once again out of the northeast between 10-20 mph, due to an area high pressure to the north. The strong winds could cause minor beach erosion and a high rip current risk is in place.

Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s today with abundant sunshine. An isolated shower or two are possible along the coast through the day.

Today

The weekend will have plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s. This weekend, Daylight Saving Time ends. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday.