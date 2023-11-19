Sunny and pleasant across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Sunday! An area of high pressure slowly begins to develop near Central Florida. Drier and sunny conditions are in the forecast for at least the next three days before a cold front arrives around midweek.

Daytime highs are expected to warm into the lower 80s this afternoon with slightly breezy conditions. Rain chances remain non-existent across the area.

Monday and Tuesday expect pleasant weather conditions with highs near average in the lower 80s.

By Wednesday, a cold front is expected to approach the area from the northwest kicking up the winds and increasing rain chances to 20-30%. Pockets of heave rain will be possible.

When that front exits, Thanksgiving Day looks nice but cooler than usual. Highs are expected to climb into the lower to middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. No rain is expected.

Thursday night is expected to be chilly with low temperatures falling into the middle to upper 50s across the area and staying breezy.

It’ll be a chilly start to Friday morning and staying breezy.