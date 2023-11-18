Isolated showers possible and staying breezy

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Saturday! Some areas are beginning the weekend with light showers. Through the afternoon improving conditions are expected. The clouds will remain stubborn resulting in limited sunshine but daytime highs are expected to be mild climbing into the upper 70s this afternoon.

Slightly breezy conditions are expected due to an area of low pressure to the northeast but as it pulls away from the area we’ll begin to see winds diminish this evening.

Florida Classic

Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows falling into the lower 60s.

Sunday, the sunshine is expected to return. It’ll be a mostly sunny day. The sunshine will warm temperatures into the lower 80s during the afternoon and no rain is expected.

Monday and Tuesday looks quiet due to an area of high pressure developing close to the area.

Cold Front

Wednesday a cold front is expected to move through Central Florida increasing winds and rain chances.

Rain chances as of now are fairly low at 30% but winds are expected to pick up as it moves through. It’ll be breezy on Thanksgiving but no rain is expected at the moment.