Intense rain to continue pounding Central Florida, flooding concerns remain

Heavy rainfall remains a concern across areas extending from Melbourne northward, with reported accumulations of 1-3 inches on Thursday.

The greatest risk of intense rainfall is anticipated along the coast, particularly from the Space Coast northward.

Training bands in this region could yield 2-4 inches of rainfall, with localized amounts exceeding 6 inches.

As a precautionary measure, the Flood Watch has been extended until 4 a.m. on Friday, covering all coastal counties. Potential impacts include low-lying and poor drainage flooding.

It is crucial to note that flooding may be challenging to discern during daylight hours and virtually impossible at night. Exercise caution, and do not attempt to cross flooded areas.

Additionally, isolated lightning storms may occur, potentially intensifying prevailing strong wind gusts of up to 50-55 mph.

The timing of the departure of the low-pressure system varies depending on the model used.

The GFS model is slower, keeping the low off the Florida east coast into Friday afternoon. The EURO is faster. The NAM model falls somewhere in between.

Despite this, there is consensus among the models that winds will shift northerly, decrease, and that rain chances will diminish throughout the day. We should even look for the sun in the afternoon.

Future Clouds and Radar (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

It will still be breezy Friday morning. Rain chances drop to 20% through early afternoon, with a slight chance of showers lingering into the late afternoon.

Highs will slightly warm as cloud cover decreases, reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.

