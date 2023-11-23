Thanksgiving Day forecast: Below average high temperatures with clouds around

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Thanksgiving Day! A potent cold front continues to move through Central Florida early Thursday morning, pulling in cooler and drier air from the north.

Temperatures are expected to stay chilly through the morning with clouds around.

Planner

Daytime high temperatures are expected to remain below average, climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s across Central Florida with no rain in the forecast.

Today

Tonight, overnight low temperatures are expected to fall into the middle-to-upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

If you’re planning on doing any Black Friday shopping, bring the umbrella with you. A few morning light showers are possible but the afternoon looks dry under mostly cloudy skies.

Black Friday planner

Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the lower 70s across Central Florida.

The weekend looks great. Much warmer with highs in the middle to upper 70s with minimal rain in the forecast.

