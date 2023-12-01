Warm weekend in Central Florida. Here’s when the next cooldown arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. – Southeasterly winds and cloudy skies Friday morning are making for a much warmer morning across Central Florida, with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Through the day, temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s, with scattered high-level clouds.

Expect light winds Friday night, increasing the chances for patchy fog by daybreak Saturday morning when temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Into the weekend, southerly winds will prevail as our next cold front approaches the area.

An area of low pressure along this front will impact east Central Florida by Saturday night into Sunday, upping the chance of rain to 20-40%.

Warmer air ahead of the front will keep temperatures about 10 degrees above normal -- in the mid-80s.

Long-range models show our next strong front approaching east Central Florida late Sunday. Timing shows the front clearing the area by Monday. High temperatures will be in the 70s by Monday and the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows will be generally in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Orlando almanac

Average High: 76

Average Low: 56

Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.