Warm and muggy across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Saturday! Starting off the day mild and humid with some patchy dense fog. When the fog lifts, mostly cloudy skies are expected with daytime highs warming to 86° in Orlando. The record high set back in 2018 is 87°.

Today

An isolated shower or two are possible this afternoon but most areas are expected to stay dry.

Tonight, expect plenty of clouds around with a few showers popping up. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 60s.

Sunday, patchy dense fog is possible during the morning hours. Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the day with highs in the middle 80s. A cold front is expected to slowly move through during the late afternoon into the evening increasing winds and rain chances to 30-40%. A few downpours are possible but the severe weather potential is very low.

Monday expect breezy conditions under mostly cloudy skies with a few showers early. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 80s. The coldest arrives Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the middle to upper 40s.

It’s going to be a cold start Thursday morning.