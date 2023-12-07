Darkest days: Here’s when sunsets start getting later in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The days will continue to get shorter in Central Florida until the winter solstice, also known as the first day of winter, but if you’re not a fan of early sunsets there is some subtle positive news. Emphasis on subtle.

Dec. 7 marks the last evening of the earliest sunset of the season. The sun will set at 5:28 p.m. Thursday. Beginning Friday, the sunset will be one minute later.

Earliest sunsets

Gradual improvements in evening daylight continue through the winter.

Sunset times

Again, the length of actual daylight will continue to get shorter through the first full day of winter, which officially rolls in just before 11 p.m. Dec. 21.

Daylight will increase by two seconds on Dec. 23 following the first full day of winter.

Latest sunrise

The sunrise will continue to get later through the the middle of January.

After that, daylight will increase slightly during both the morning and evening.