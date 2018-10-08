5 things to know about Tropical Storm Michael

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Michael is on a projected path toward Florida's Panhandle.

Here are five things you need to know about the storm.

Michael will spin across very warm waters that will continue to fuel and strengthen the storm

Michael is expected to become a hurricane as early as Monday

At its current speed, Michael could make landfall as early as Wednesday evening

Major effects in Central Florida will be heavy rainfall accumulation and windy conditions (20-plus mph winds)

By Friday, as Michael moves into the Atlantic, it could help pull drier and cooler air into Central Florida

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.