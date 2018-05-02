Abundant sunshine highlights Hump Day in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Abundant sunshine will rule the day Wednesday in the Orlando area.

The high is expected to reach 85, one degree shy of the average high on this date.

Winds will be out of the east at 25 mph, and there's not chance of rain until Saturday.

"These winds will cause a rip current risk and seas up to 6 feet," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday's forecast will be a repeat of Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s from Friday through the weekend.

Rain chances will be 20 percent on Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando is 5.82 inches.

