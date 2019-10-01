City of Orlando plastic ban takes effect

Dimitar Tzankov via Freeimages.com

ORLANDO, Fla. - A big change is taking place at city-owned venues in Orlando. Starting Tuesday, the city's single-use plastic ban goes into effect.

Plastic straws, bags and Styrofoam will no longer be available at places such as the Amway Center, Camping World Stadium and the Dr. Phillips Center of Performing Arts.

The ban also includes food trucks parked along city streets.

"I agree with that 100 percent," Ronald Pratt said.

Pratt is all about the new policy because he's seen too much plastic use within the past couple of years.

"We throw a lot of trash in the ocean and the oceans are pretty messed up," Pratt explained.

Other cities across Florida have also taken the initiative to ban straws and other plastics from city-owned properties.

Officials from the City of Winter Park said they are looking to doing something similar in the future.

"I just moved here from Connecticut, so there's a lot going on up there as far as keeping plastic out of the ocean. Any way we can attack it is good because when you see the videos of what's going on, it's just terrible," David Erba said.

Last year, Walt Disney World eliminated plastic straws and other plastic items at its parks in effort to cut down on plastic waste.

The City of Orlando Council passed the measure of banning single-use plastic back in June.

