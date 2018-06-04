'Feels like' temperatures to flirt with 100 degrees in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here comes the heat.

The high in Orlando will reach 93 degrees Monday, with "feels like" temperatures near 100.

The average high on this date is 90.

"The chance of rain tapers off a bit, with a 30 percent coverage in Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will see a few scattered afternoon and early evening storms, mainly as we heat up the atmosphere."

Orlando's yearly rain deficit stands at 1.74 inches.

Highs will be in the mid-90s on Tuesday, with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

The high will be 90 degrees from Wednesday through Friday, with a 20-40 percent chance of rain.

The HEAT is ON! Check out the next few days! pic.twitter.com/zFjSh5Rbg1 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 4, 2018

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.