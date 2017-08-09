Heat in Central Florida causes record demand for power

ORLANDO, Fla. - There was a record demand for power Tuesday in parts of Central Florida, which continues to see scorching temperatures.

[RECOMMENDED: 3-year-old left in hot daycare van dies | Frat brother accused of rape]

The heat index has been in the 100s for the past several days, and with no rain in the Osceola County area, OUC said the demand for electricity in St. Cloud reached a record level of 184 megawatts.

Orlando flirted with a use-of-power record on Tuesday, and could possibly break a record on Wednesday, OUC said.

"While OUC has adequate generating capacity, there is concern customer bills will reflect the extra power consumption, so customers are encouraged to take steps to conserve," OUC said in a news release.

To help keep your electric bills down when the temperatures rise, OUC recommends to:

Set the thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, although some customers may need to keep the temperature a little cooler. Each degree above 78 degrees will save 6 to 8 percent on the cooling portion of a bill.

Replace air filters monthly or as recommended by the manufacturer.

Use shades, drapes and blinds to keep the sun and heat out, especially on east and west windows.

Use ceiling fans to feel cooler, but turn them off when you leave the room.

The high in Central Florida on Wednesday is expected to again hit the mid-90s.

[SEE THESE? Crazy Fla. signs | Spell-check much? | Funny 'Help Wanted' signs]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for more on this story.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.