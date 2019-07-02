Heat index soars to 105; fireworks forecast looking good

ORLANDO, Fla. - Expect another hot summer day Tuesday across Central Florida, with a chance of sea breeze storms.

Highs will max out in the mid-90s over the interior locations and lower 90s along the coast. Heat indices will reach about 105 degrees.

There's a 30-40% chance of rain.

"Expect the greatest storm chances down the spine of the Florida Peninsula from 5 to 9 p.m. as the two sea breeze boundaries collide," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos. "Storms will linger into the early evening, followed by gradual clearing by sundown."

A ridge of high pressure over the eastern Gulf of Mexico will move into Central Florida by Wednesday or Thursday.

"This will generate a light to moderate north-northeast flow across Central Florida, with even lower rain chances," Campos said. "Rain coverage will drop to 20-30%, with highs in the lower 90s."

But what about the Fourth of July forecast?

"Fireworks at the Fountain at Lake Eola is looking great," Campos said. "Highs will reach 97, with a 30% chance of rain."

The record high on the Fourth is 98, set in 1936.

