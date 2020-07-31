Tropical Depression 10 forms in Atlantic while Isaias continues on path toward Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Isaias continues on a path toward Florida, forecasters are now monitoring a tropical depression in the Atlantic.

Tropical Depression 10 formed Friday afternoon in the far eastern Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Friday at 5 p.m., the system had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located about 265 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands, the Hurricane Center said. It was moving north at about 9 mph.

Forecasters with the NHC said the system could become a tropical storm as soon as Friday night but is expected to be short-lived.

If the system does get a name, it will be Josephine.

The depression formed as forecasters are continuing to monitor the path of Hurricane Isaias, which is expected to brush up against Florida’s east coast this weekend as a Category 1 storm, according to the Hurricane Center.

A hurricane warning has been issued for parts of Florida’s east coast, from Boca Raton to the Volusia-Brevard county line. A tropical storm watch is also in effect from the Flagler-Volusia county line to Ponte Vedre Beach, according to the NHC, which means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

