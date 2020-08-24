91ºF

Hurricane

Out of this world: Here’s what Tropical Storm Laura looks like from space

Video captures view of tropical system from International Space Station

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Tags: Space, Tropical Storm Laura, Hurricane, Tropics, Weather, Weather news
External cameras on the International Space Station captured video of Tropical Storm Laura. (@Space_Station Twitter)
External cameras on the International Space Station captured video of Tropical Storm Laura. (@Space_Station Twitter) (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – In a tweet Monday, the International Space Station gave us a space-view of Tropical Storm Laura.

External cameras on the ISS got a view of the storm before it made landfall on Cuba Sunday.

[LIVE TRACK: Laura could hit Gulf Coast as supercharged hurricane]

According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory on Monday, Tropical Storm Laura was projected to be upgraded into a hurricane as it approached the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Laura was named alongside Tropical Storm Marco, which began to fall apart Monday. The storm’s presence set the stage for Laura’s in Louisiana. Forecasters said Laura could make landfall as a supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph, thanks to the remnants of Marco.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: