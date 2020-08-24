Out of this world: Here’s what Tropical Storm Laura looks like from space

ORLANDO, Fla. – In a tweet Monday, the International Space Station gave us a space-view of Tropical Storm Laura.

External cameras on the ISS got a view of the storm before it made landfall on Cuba Sunday.

Tropical Storm Laura was viewed from external station cameras prior to making landfall on Cuba on Sunday, Aug. 23. pic.twitter.com/s1NW06BjXF — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 24, 2020

According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory on Monday, Tropical Storm Laura was projected to be upgraded into a hurricane as it approached the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Laura was named alongside Tropical Storm Marco, which began to fall apart Monday. The storm’s presence set the stage for Laura’s in Louisiana. Forecasters said Laura could make landfall as a supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph, thanks to the remnants of Marco.