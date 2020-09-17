Tropical Depression Forms Over The Southwestern Gulf Of Mexico

Location 230 miles E of Tampico Mexico Wind 35 mph Heading NE at 5 mph Pressure 29.68 Coordinates 94.3W, 21.9N

Discussion

At 600 PM CDT (2300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Two was located near latitude 21.9 North, longitude 94.3 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 5 mph (7 km/h), and it is expected to generally meander over the western Gulf of Mexico into the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression could become a tropical storm on Friday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Watches and Warnings

Interests along the western Gulf of Mexico coast should monitor the progress of the depression.

Land Hazards

None