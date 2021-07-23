Partly Cloudy icon
86º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Hurricane

Tropics update: Area of low pressure could strengthen as it moves over warm water off coast of Southeast US

Blob expected to move away from Florida

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Tropics, Hurricane, Weather
Photo does not have a caption

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 Pinpoint Weather team is monitoring an area of low pressure that is now moving off the coast of Georgia that could soon strengthen.

“On Thursday, it was an area of low pressure over land that was trying to develop along a front in the southeast US,” meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Now, this area of low pressure is moving into warm ocean waters that could help to fuel it a little bit.”

[TRENDING: YIMBY: Group wants more housing in Central Fla. | Police: Accused robbers used apps to target LGBTQ+ community | ‘Sufficiently worried:’ Doctor blames low vaccination rates for spike in COVID cases]

The National Hurricane Center, which is also closely watching the low, is giving it a 30% chance of development within the next two days, as well as the next five.

Bridges said the area is likely to move away from Florida, though the Sunshine State’s forecast may still be impacted by it.

“As it slowly pushes off the coast of Georgia, South Carolina and even Florida, it will continue to move to the east and southeast, away from Florida,” Bridges said. “Because it is so close to our state, we still have the chance for increased rain through the weekend as the system eventually pushes away and possibly strengthens farther out to sea. We will be watching it closely.”

Photo does not have a caption

The next named storm will be called Fred.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, with the peak of storm season being mid-September.

You can find everything you need to prepare for an upcoming storm at ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter, sent every Thursday.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email