Tropics update: Area of low pressure could strengthen as it moves over warm water off coast of Southeast US

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 Pinpoint Weather team is monitoring an area of low pressure that is now moving off the coast of Georgia that could soon strengthen.

“On Thursday, it was an area of low pressure over land that was trying to develop along a front in the southeast US,” meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Now, this area of low pressure is moving into warm ocean waters that could help to fuel it a little bit.”

The National Hurricane Center, which is also closely watching the low, is giving it a 30% chance of development within the next two days, as well as the next five.

Bridges said the area is likely to move away from Florida, though the Sunshine State’s forecast may still be impacted by it.

“As it slowly pushes off the coast of Georgia, South Carolina and even Florida, it will continue to move to the east and southeast, away from Florida,” Bridges said. “Because it is so close to our state, we still have the chance for increased rain through the weekend as the system eventually pushes away and possibly strengthens farther out to sea. We will be watching it closely.”

The next named storm will be called Fred.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, with the peak of storm season being mid-September.

You can find everything you need to prepare for an upcoming storm at ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.

