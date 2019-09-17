Here's the latest on the tropics and what it means for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor three systems in the tropics, including Hurricane Humberto.

Humberto is expected to lash Bermuda with high winds and heavy rain later this week as it moves away from Florida.

Experts say Humberto could become a major hurricane by Wednesday morning. The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for the island.

As of early Tuesday, Humberto was about 670 miles west of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. The storm was moving east-northeast at 7 mph.

Over the next few days, swells generated by Humberto will roil the northwestern Bahamas coast as well as the southeastern U.S. Atlantic coast from Central Florida to North Carolina. Such swells could pose life-threatening surf and rip current conditions to swimmers and surfers.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure is moving closer to Texas but only has a 30% chance of development over the next five days.

And a small low-pressure system more than 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some computer models don't show this system developing, but the European model shows it strengthening but staying out to sea and not impacting Florida.

One stays away, the other also stays away! pic.twitter.com/aMQQBYKTIA — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 17, 2019

Central Florida forecast

The high in Orlando will reach 93 degrees Tuesday, with low rain chances.

Humberto moving away from Florida will keep rain chances low all week.

By the weekend, rain chances are 10-20%.

Expect a high of 90 Wednesday and a high in the mid- and upper 80s for the end of the week.

