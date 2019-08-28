Tropical Storm Dorian impacts flights to Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico, were canceled on Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Dorian moves closer to the island.

Hector Lebron was flying out of Orlando International Airport on Wednesday and was concerned about the storm.

"I actually called right before getting out of my car and everything was in order," Lebron said.

Lebron said he was heading back to Puerto Rico for the first time since Hurricane Maria in 2017.

"I had traumatic experiences. I've lost my house two times during George and Maria and it is, like I said, very nerve-wracking," he said.

Though Lebron's flight with JetBlue was not canceled, Valerie Velez's Southwest flight to San Juan was.

"We came for a week of vacation and now we don't know when we are going back," Velez said.

Velez was traveling with a group of 14 family members; their flights were also canceled.

"We are worried because of what could happen because we are not there, we aren't sure what's going to happen here to there," Valez said.

To check flights at OIA, click here.





