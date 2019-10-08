LIVE RADAR: More rain falls across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - More much-needed rain is falling across Central Florida on Tuesday.

Orlando will see a 70% coverage of rain, with highs near 87. The average high on this date is 86.

"There is a deficit of 7.44 inches this year in Orlando. There is a yearly deficit of 3.38 inches in Sanford and many other areas are also seeing a deficit," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Rain chances remain at 70% Wednesday before dipping to 50% Thursday.

"The rain will be off and on," Bridges said. "In some areas, showers could pass into the night."

Drier air works into the region toward the end of the week, with rain chances at 10% Friday through the weekend.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s the rest of the week.

Tracking the tropics

There is an area of low pressure over South Florida that has a 10 percent chance of development within the next five days.

"This will not likely develop, but it will be a rainmaker for Central Florida for the next couple of days before moving up along the Eastern Seaboard," Bridges said.

There is another area of low pressure in the open Atlantic that has a 50% chance of tropical development within the next few days.

"It is not moving to Florida, however," Bridges said.

