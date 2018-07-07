LIVE RADAR: Showers bring rainy afternoon as they move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Showers got a later start Saturday as they moved in from the southwest, eventually making the day another stormy one in Central Florida.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos predicted highs in the low 90s and 60 rain coverage. Lows are expected to stay in the mid 70s.

Slow moving showers moved across the area during the day, resulting in gusty winds, thunder and lightning. The storms are predicted to end before midnight, resulting in partly cloudy skies and temperatures that will range from 72 to 74 degrees.

News 6 meteorologist Danny Treanor said Sunday afternoon will bring more of the same.

Sunday will bring a 50 percent chance of rain around Orlando and 30 percent chance around Ocala. Storms are predicted to bring heavy downpours and lots of lightning. Highs will be in the 90s and feel like 100.

Tropical storm Beryl is still on its predicted path moving west to northwest. The storm is showing signs of weakening as it moves into a less favorable environment. By Tuesday, the storm is predicted to be south of Haiti, possibly hitting Cuba.

Tropical Depression Three is still sitting off the Carolina coast. Treanor said the storm is heading out to sea.

"While it is expected to strengthen into a storm and possibly a hurricane, the depression poses no threat to Florida," Treanor said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.