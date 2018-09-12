LIVE TRACK, MODELS: 5 named storms in Atlantic? It's possible

ORLANDO, Fla. - Forecasters say Hurricane Florence is expected to steadily slow as it makes its way toward the East Coast.

At 11 a.m., the storm was centered 485 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, moving at 15 mph.

It's a potentially catastrophic storm with winds greater than 100 mph.

Florence is the most dangerous of three tropical systems in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Isaac was expected to pass south of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba.

Hurricane Helene was expected to weaken over the eastern Atlantic. Forecasters also were tracking two other disturbances.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure producing showers and thunderstorms near the Yucatán Peninsula has a 70 percent chance of further development over the next five days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

2PM Tropic Update: Watching 3 named storms, and 2 areas of potential development. If those 2 areas develop before #Florence makes landfall... that will be the 1st time on record that the Atlantic had five active storms at the same time. #news6 @news6wkmg #HurricaneSeason pic.twitter.com/akelzVfSNj — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) September 12, 2018

"This system will continue to move into the western Gulf and trek toward Texas," Bridges said. "It is not expected to impact Florida."

A fifth system in the northern Atlantic has a 90 percent chance of further development. It is expected to stay out to sea, however.

The next named storms will be called Joyce and Kirk.

If there were to be five named storms in the Atlantic at the same time, it would be the first time in recorded history.

