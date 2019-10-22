One. More. Day. Cooldown coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Highs will hit 90 degrees Tuesday in Central Florida, with a 30% chance of rain, but the big weather news is that a cooldown is on the way.

"A front will bring changes for the next couple of days," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "After rain and a few storms Monday, we will start drying out, especially into Wednesday."

Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday, leading to a fast warm-up.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 83 degrees.

Wednesday's high will be 82 in Orlando, with a very slim chance of rain. The overnight low will be near 70.

[RELATED: How we pretend it's fall in Florida without the fall weather | Coolest you should keep your home is 78 degrees, federal program recommends]

Highs Thursday and Friday will reach the mid-80s, but rain chances jump to 50%.

Rain chances will be 30 to 40% over the weekend.

Currently, there are no active systems in the tropics.

The next named storm will be called Olga.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

Hurricane season runs through November.

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.