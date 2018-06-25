Orlando area to see summer storms, highs in mid-90s

ORLANDO, Fla. - More summer storms are expected Monday on a hot day across Central Florida.

The high in Orlando is expected to reach 93 degrees. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 99, set in 1950.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

"Expect afternoon storms mainly after 2 p.m. as the east and west coast sea breezes come together and fire up showers and thunderstorms," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Some storms will be strong, with gusty winds, lightning, heavy rain and the possibility of localized flooding."

Rain chances are 60 percent on Monday and Tuesday. The chance of rain drops to 40 percent from Wednesday through Saturday.

Highs will be in the mid-90s most of the week.

With more wet weather on Sunday, Orlando's yearly rain deficit is down to 0.08 inches.

