Orlando area to see windy day

ORLANDO, Fla. - A day after rain and hail fell in Central Florida, the region will see sunny skies, but it will also be very windy.

Orlando will reach a high of 78, near the average high of 79 on this date.

Wind gusts out of the northeast will be 30 mph or greater.

There is a gale warning in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday and a small craft advisory in effect from 10 a.m. tol 4 p.m. Friday. Waves will be up to 12 feet just off the coast and 16 feet offshore.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

We will need some rocks in our pockets to keep steady today! Sustained winds are up to 23 mph now in #CocoaBeach #Brevard pic.twitter.com/GlpmOP3hVK — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 28, 2019

Friday's high will be 81 under sunny skies, and the weekend is shaping up nicely.

Weekend highs will be in the mid-80s, with a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday.

Rain chances increase to 50 percent Monday.

