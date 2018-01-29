Rain soaks Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain continues to soak Central Florida, making for a wet commute Monday morning.

"We are pinpointing a new cold front moving through the region," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This front will bring a big change in temperatures once again."

The high in Orlando will reach 75. The average high on this date is 72.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Most of the rain is expected to push out of the area by 6 p.m.

Tuesday's high will be in the mid-60s, with lots of sunshine.

The overnight low will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday will see a high in the mid-60s, before temperatures return to normal on Thursday and Friday.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

"Rain chances don’t return until Sunday," Bridges said.

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.