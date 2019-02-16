We're warming up for the weekend here in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The warmth has returned to Central Florida, at least temporarily.

According to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos, the change comes not a moment too soon.

"Get ready for the 80s, folks," she said. "This weekend will be nice for plans outdoors."

High pressure to the southeast of Central Florida will bring enough dry air to keep the rain mainly to the north Saturday. The clouds overhead will come and go throughout the day.

High temperatures will range from 76 degrees in Palm Coast and Daytona Beach to 80 degrees in Orlando, Kissimmee and Melbourne. Ocala will be closer to 77 degrees.

The light jacket you may need now, wont be needed later on. Highs near 80 this afternoon. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/pip8RNV8o9 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) February 16, 2019

Boating conditions are expected to be favorable all weekend. The southwest wind will remain light, between 5-10 mph. No issues are expected with seas, which are predicted to average 2-3 feet.

"Beachgoers, don't forget sunscreen," Cokinos said. "The UV Index will be high as you hit the sand."

The water at local beaches will be a little cool, in the low 60s. Cokinos recommended staying near a lifeguard when swimming, as the rip current risk is moderate.

Saturday night, temperatures will cool down to the upper 50s and low 60s. The night will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patches of fog will settle in late and linger into Sunday morning.

Once that fog clears, however, another sunny day begins. Sunday's temperatures will stay in the mid-80s.

President's Day on Monday is then expected to see a 20 percent coverage of rain.

