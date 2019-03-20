Wet, chilly start, but spring brings warmup to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Spring officially begins late Wednesday afternoon, so the last morning of winter is having its way in Central Flroida.

"It's chilly, breezy, and still soggy," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "It will stay that way through the first half of the day."

Coastal areas will continue to see rain for the majority of the day, while areas inland will eventually see the showers taper off, with the possibility of some sunshine later.

Orlando will see a high of 73. The average high on this date is 79.

"The north-northeast breeze will gust near 20-25 mph, adding to the chill in the air," Cokinos said.

A small craft advisory is in effect Wednesday. Choppy Intracoastal waters are expected, along with seas from 6 to 8 feet.

Spring arrives at 5:58 p.m., meaning the sun will be directly over the equator, giving Florida about 12 hours of daylight.

Spring arrives today! That means the sun will be directly over the equator giving us about 12 hours of daylight. It will be cloudy so we won't see much of the sun today. Don't worry, it will be sunny and a lot warmer the rest of the week. #news6 pic.twitter.com/uAMR47NvQM — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) March 20, 2019

The overnight low will be in the mid-50s.

"A warmup begins Thursday," Cokinos said. "Sunshine and mainly dry conditions will allow it warm up to the mid-70s, although it will still be a little breezy."

By the weekend, highs will be in the low 80s.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.