Warning: Disney says new ‘Star Wars’ movie could trigger seizures

Walt Disney Studios has issued a warning over its latest blockbuster “Star Wars” movie, saying it could trigger seizures in photosensitive people, according to CNN.

The company issued a statement Friday with the Epilepsy Foundation, warning viewers that “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which opens Dec. 20, contains “several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights."

Disney suggested posting notices at movie theaters to warn viewers of the risk, Variety reported.

The company didn’t elaborate on how the effects are used or what scenes they appear in. The company has closely guarded the film’s plot.

Similar warnings were associated with Disney’s “Incredibles II,” which contained a sequence of flashing lights. Notices were posted in theaters after moviegoers shared their concerns on Twitter.