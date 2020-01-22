‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud announced for MegaCon Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – Mena Massoud is flying into MegaCon Orlando this year.

The Canadian actor is best known for playing the lead role in Disney’s 2019 live-action “Aladdin,” and playing Tarek Kassar in Amazon’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan."

According to the MegaCon’s website, Massoud will be making appearances at the convention on April 18 and 19.

He will also be available for autographs and photo ops.

Other celebrities scheduled to appear at this year’s convention include “Mummy” star Brendan Fraser, “Saved by the Bell” stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, ”The Addams Family" star Christina Ricci, “Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito, “Star Wars” actor Joonas Suotamo, Weird Al Yankovic and “Lord of the Rings” stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

Tickets are on sale now.