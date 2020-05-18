‘Summer Nights:’ CBS to air ‘Grease Sing-A-Long’ instead of Tony Awards on June 7

Get ready to sing, “Grease” fans.

CBS is adding the broadcast television premiere of “Grease Sing-A-Long” to its Sunday Night Movies lineup on June 7 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET.

Viewers can join in on the music by following along with the lyrics to the classic film’s songs right on the screen.

CBS launched Sunday Night Movies on May 3.

The upcoming movie schedule includes “Titanic” on May 24, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade on May 31 followed by “Grease” on June 7.

Mark your calendar and get your family ready to sing “Greased Lightnin'.”