It’s Mario Day, here’s how Nintendo is celebrating the beloved character

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a day dedicated to everyone’s favorite plumber and one where you can snag some deals.

March 10 marks Mario Day, or MAR10 DAY, according to Nintendo.

The unofficial holiday pays homage to the beloved video game character. The Italian, overall-wearing, mustache sporting mascot was introduced in the gaming world in 1983, making Mario one of the most iconic characters in the video game world.

He’s evolved from pixels on the small screen to even virtual reality gaming, showing a long history of going down green pipes, crushing koopas and rescuing Princess Peach in the Mushroom Kingdom.

From challenging mini-games during Super Mario Parties to drifting in Mario Kart, Mario has had a long, nostalgic and successful career. Nintendo celebrates it every year with special deals for his family-friendly games.

As Central Florida waits for Super Nintendo World to make its formal debut at Universal’s Epic Universe, we’ll all have to celebrate the superstar on our screens for now.

Though Mario is more than happy to get paid in gold coins, Nintendo understands a small discount for his fans is much appreciated.

Through March 13, Nintendo is offering 35% off on select games, which happens to coincide a bit after the Super Mario Bros. series celebrated its 35th anniversary.

This year, even Luigi is getting some love on Mario Day, with discounts on Luigi’s Mansion.

Gamers can head to the Nintendo eShop for digital downloads or peruse prices with partnering retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy.