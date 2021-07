Central Florida farmers markets dominate this weekend’s events

A great way to kick start your weekend mornings is with a trip to your local farmers markets.

With fruits, produce and local delicacies, these markets have some of the freshest ingredients to liven up your kitchens.

No matter what area of Central Florida you live in, there’s bound to be a farmers market near you.

Saturday, July 24

Lake Mary Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Central Park at Lake Mary City Hall, 100 Country Club Road, Lake Mary

Lake Nona Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Valencia College Lake Nona Campus, 12350 Narcoosee Road, Orlando

Longwood Farmers & Artisans Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Downtown Longwood, W. SR 434 and S. County Road 427, Longwood

Melbourne Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Riverview Park,

2301 Irwin Street, Melbourne

Park Lake Highland Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Faith Arts Village Orlando, 221 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Parramore Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Department of Health, 832 W. Central Blvd., Orlando

Sanford Marketplace at Magnolia, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Magnolia Square, 1st Street between Park and Palmetto Avenue, Sanford

Veranda Park Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veranda Park, 2295 S. Hiawassee Road, Orlando

Winter Park Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

200 W. New England Ave., Winter Park

Sunday, June 25

Celebration Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebration Town Center

Clermont Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

685 W. Montrose St., Clermont

East Orlando Farmers Market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

413 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando

Maitland Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lake Lily Park, 701 Lake Lily Drive, Maitland

Mount Dora Village Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunset Park, Downtown Mount Dora

Orlando Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake Eola Park, E. Central Blvd. and North Eola Drive, Orlando

Palm Coast Farmers Market, noon to 4 p.m.

101 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast