Partly Cloudy icon
81º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

Traveling wildlife exhibit bringing hair-raising creatures to Orlando’s Spooky Empire convention

Convention runs Oct. 22-24

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Orange County, Events
Photo does not have a caption

Orlando’s Spooky Empire convention is getting a one-of-a-kind animal experience this weekend.

Cool Zoo, an educational wildlife travel exhibit, announced that it’s bringing a hands-on encounter to the convention for guests to interact with hair-raising creatures.

[TRENDING: Titusville waitress loses lotto winnings to DEO ‘overpayment’| Firefighters react to Orange County battalion chief termination | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The exotic creatures at the event will include alligators, spiders, scorpions, ring-tailed lemurs, a macaw, a kangaroo and a giant snake, the company said.

Those in attendance can learn about the unique animals along with having their photo taken holding the wildlife.

The convention, which offers spooky vendors, tattoo artists and celebrity guest speakers, runs Oct. 22-24 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.

Sounds like the perfect way to have a spooky experience before Halloween gets here.

For more information, click here spookyempire.com/.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

email