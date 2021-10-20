Traveling wildlife exhibit bringing hair-raising creatures to Orlando’s Spooky Empire convention

Orlando’s Spooky Empire convention is getting a one-of-a-kind animal experience this weekend.

Cool Zoo, an educational wildlife travel exhibit, announced that it’s bringing a hands-on encounter to the convention for guests to interact with hair-raising creatures.

The exotic creatures at the event will include alligators, spiders, scorpions, ring-tailed lemurs, a macaw, a kangaroo and a giant snake, the company said.

Those in attendance can learn about the unique animals along with having their photo taken holding the wildlife.

The convention, which offers spooky vendors, tattoo artists and celebrity guest speakers, runs Oct. 22-24 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.

Sounds like the perfect way to have a spooky experience before Halloween gets here.

For more information, click here spookyempire.com/.