Metallica headlines 2 nights of Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway

Welcome to Rockville, a four-day rock festival, kicks off its 10th edition at a new home in Daytona Beach from Nov. 11-14.

Headliner Metallica will play two nights with two different sets at the Daytona International Speedway on Nov. 12 and Nov. 14, event organizers said.

The “highly anticipated lineup” also includes Slipknot, Disturbed, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rob Zombie, A Day to Remember, newly reunited Mudvayne, Anthrax, GWAR and more.

The full lineup across the four days includes more than 70 musical acts across two rotating main stages, officials said.

Tickets are still available here.