A guide to Spring Break activities in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s almost time for spring break, and what a better time to spend some time with the kids?
After some years of alternative spring break activities, 2022 seems like the perfect time to bring all the in-person fun back.
Here are some of the best events happening in Central Florida during spring break:
- Paint the Cloud Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Saturday, March 12): The traditional holiday parade begins at 10 a.m. The parade route is from Lakeshore through downtown. Located at 1300 9th St., St. Cloud.
- Mardi Gras at FunSpot America (all week): with festive decorations and jazz music, this is a family-friendly event and happening until late April. There will be food and lots of dancing for kids of all ages. Both admission and parking are free. From 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at One LEGOLAND Way, Winter Haven.
- Dragons Hidden Treasure Quest (all week): Until April 3, guests, or “seekers,” will receive a special map to find legendary artifacts and clues through the 50-acre botanical gardens, with each clue helping guide the “seeker” to a hidden treasure. This treasure hunt is included in the daytime garden admission. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harry P Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando.
- Break Camp at the Orlando Science Center (all week): OSC is offering two camps for kids to enjoy during their breaks. One focuses on STEM with LEGO robotics, while the other explores some of nature’s best kept secrets. Break camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 777 E. Princeton St., Orlando. Tickets range from $90 for one day to $270 for a five-day plan.
- Ecology in Action Day (Tuesday, March 15): This educational event geared towards kids 3-5, but open to all ages, involves hand-on crafts and games inspired by nature. The event organizers recommend walking shoes, a reusable water bottle and a hat. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lake Lorna Doone Park, 1519 W. Church St., Orlando.
- Baby Goat Yoga (Monday, March 14 Wednesday, March 16 and Friday, March 18): Have a fun and relaxing time accompanied by baby goats during a yoga session. Farm products, local craft items and merchandise are available for purchase. Admission is $22 per person, and the minimum age is 8. From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at Wildflower Farm, 2218 Carrington Drive, Orlando.
- Stroller Tours at the Orlando Museum of Art (Wednesday, March 16): Join a museum educator for a one-hour tour with a lively discussion and engaging experiences. Both babies and adults are welcome to visit works of art by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Thaddeus Mumford. From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando. Tickets are $15, free for members and $12 for additional adults.
- Free Pizza Night at Astro Skating Center (Wednesday, March 16): From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., people of all ages can learn how to skate while having as much pizza as they like for the first hour. Admission is $6 plus skate rental. At 866 S. Goldenrod Rd., Orlando.
- Central Florida Fair (Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19): Celebrating its 110th anniversary, the fair is a place for youth in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola and Brevard counties to participate in multiple activities, such as culinary and STEM competitions, animals and live music. At Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando. Tickets are sold at the front gate and range from $10-$110.
- Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival (Friday-Sunday, March 18-20): The traditional festival unites local artists and art lovers in one place. This free event is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the Central Park and Park Avenue, Winter Park.