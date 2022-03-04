Spring break making waves in cruise industry again

The terminals are packed as spring break finally returns to the cruise industry.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – The terminals are packed as spring break finally returns to the cruise industry and Port Canaveral says this could be a record year for cruise passengers.

The port said 450,000 cruisers set sail in March 2019, the last full spring break not cancelled due to the pandemic.

Stewart Chiron of CruiseGuy.com called this spring break an exciting time in the industry.

‘’More ships are continuing to be brought online, brand-new ships are being introduced,’’ Chiron said.

The cruise industry expert is on one of those brand-new ships this weekend—the maiden voyage of Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas in Fort Lauderdale.

Port Canaveral will host the world’s largest cruise ship later this year.

For right now, there are three ships departing the port Friday with six more full of spring breakers departing Saturday and Sunday.

And as cruise lines Carnival and Norwegian make wearing masks optional, Chiron said eventually, passengers can expect to have a choice when it comes to vaccines, too.

‘’Hopefully, sooner rather than later,’’ Chiron said. ‘’The numbers continue to drop.’’