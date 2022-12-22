Leslie Odom, Jr., Pink Martini among artists featured in Dr. Phillips Center Jazz Series

Leslie Odom, Jr. is slated to perform as part of the Dr. Phillips Center Jazz Series.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is bringing back the best in jazz with performances this year and next.

The Orlando theater announced the latest additions to its Jazz Series in Steinmetz Hall on Thursday.

The schedule for the upcoming concerts is listed below.

Tremonti Sings Sinatra

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Pink Martini with special guest China Forbes

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

