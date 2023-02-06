The dirtiest U.S. cities in 2023: Where does Florida rank?

When it comes to 2023′s dirtiest cities in the U.S., you may (or may not) be surprised to hear that Florida ranked among the top of the list, according to LawnStarter.

The website’s list takes into account factors like pollution, living conditions and infrastructure to rank U.S. cities from most to least dirty. The higher a city’s score, the dirtier that city is, the list says.

“City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash,” the website reads.

Of the 152 cities ranked, Houston, Texas was in the top spot with a score of 56.02, followed by Newark, New Jersey and San Bernadino, California.

Florida had the third-greatest number of cities ranked with nine in total, though Texas took the second-top spot with 12, and California placed first with 31 cities included in the rankings.

The following are the dirtiest Florida cities ranked on LawnStarter’s list.

No. 18: Hollywood (44.22 Overall Score)

No. 20: Fort Lauderdale (43.69 Overall Score)

No. 24: Orlando (42.77 Overall Score)

No. 38: Tampa (39.69 Overall Score)

No. 41: Miami (39.34 Overall Score)

No. 61: St. Petersburg (35.34 Overall Score)

No. 75: Port St. Lucie (33.87 Overall Score)

No. 93: Jacksonville (31.57 Overall Score)

No. 130: Tallahassee (25.84 Overall Score)

According to LawnStarter, issues with pollution in many of these areas can cause health issues like lung cancer and increased risk of heart disease.

The website also says that dirt and grime can be a huge bane for taxpayers, as millions in municipal funds can go toward cleaning up the streets.

“Dirty cities aren’t just an eyesore — they also damage our bodies and our wallets,” the website reads.

