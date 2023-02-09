Rosario Dawson, James McAvoy, more added to MegaCon Orlando lineup

Hayden Christensen, Neve Campbell, James McAvoy and Rosario Dawson are some of the actors coming to MegaCon Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon Orlando announced some big names this week for its upcoming pop culture convention.

Event organizers revealed seven new guests so far this week, all scheduled to appear at some point from March 30 to April 2 at the Orange County Convention Center.

The guests include:

James McAvoy from X-Men, “Glass,” “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” and other movies

Rosario Dawson from “Rent,” and the upcoming “Ahsoka” Star Wars series

Neve Campbell, Jamie Kennedy, Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich from the “Scream” film series

Hayden Christensen, best known as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader from the Star Wars universe

They join 20 other celebrities from film and television, such as Chevy Chase, Charlie Hunnam, Christina Ricci, Steve Burns, Carl Weathers, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Gates McFadden and more.

MegaCon is one of the largest pop culture conventions in the southeastern United States, bringing in thousands of fans of comic books, science fiction, fantasy, horror, video games, animation and more.

Tickets for the convention on the MegaCon website.

