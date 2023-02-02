Comedy legend Chevy Chase joins MegaCon Orlando lineup

Chevy Chase: Chase, who starred on "Saturday Night Live," went on to appear in films that include "Caddyshack," "Fletch" and "National Lampoon's Vacation."

ORLANDO, Fla. – He’s Chevy Chase, and you’re not, and he’s going to be at MegaCon Orlando.

Chase, whose work includes “Saturday Night Live,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Caddyshack” and “Community” will appear Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

MegaCon will run for four days — March 30 through April 2 — at the Orange County Convention Center.

The pop culture convention is one of the largest in the southeastern United States, bringing tens of thousands of attendees.

Chase joins a celebrity lineup that includes Charlie Hunnam, Henry Winkler, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Vincent D’Onofrio, Christina Ricci, Carl Weathers, Anson Mount and more.

Tickets are on sale on the MegaCon website.

