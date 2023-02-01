Charlie Hunnam of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ joins MegaCon Orlando lineup

Charlie Hunnam arrives at the world premiere of "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, May 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The latest celebrity guest to join the lineup at MegaCon Orlando is a “son of anarchy.”

Charlie Hunnam, who played Jax Teller on the award-winning FX drama will appear at MegaCon on Saturday, April 1, convention organizers announced Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Hunnam also appeared in films like “Pacific Rim,” “Papillon,” and “Crimson Peak.” He also recently starred in the Apple TV drama “Shantaram.”

MegaCon runs March 30 through April 2 at the Orange County Convention Center. The pop culture event is one of the largest in the southeastern United States.

Other celebrities attending include Henry Winkler, Christina Ricci, Vincent D’Onofrio, Sam Raimi, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Anson Mount.

Tickets are on sale on the MegaCon website.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: