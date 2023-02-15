MegaCon Orlando adds Gwendoline Christie to celebrity lineup

FILE - Actress Gwendoline Christie attends HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season premiere in New York on April 3, 2019. Christie will narrate Brian Selznicks upcoming Kaleidoscope, releasing Sept. 21 in hardcover, ebook and audio. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon Orlando continues to add major names to its guest list for the pop culture convention next month.

On Wednesday, convention organizers announced the Gwendoline Christie, of “Game of Thrones,” “Wednesday,” “Sandman” and the Star Wars franchise would be appearing on Saturday, April 1.

Christie joins other Stars Wars actors like Hayden Christensen, Rosario Dawson, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers and Katee Sackoff.

Other actors coming to the convention include James McAvoy, Chevy Chase, Charlie Hunnam, Zachary Levi, Vincent D’Onofrio, Henry Winkler, Christina Ricci and more.

MegaCon is one of the largest pop culture conventions in the southeastern United States. It’s a four-day event covering sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, animation, film, TV, games and more.

MegaCon runs March 30 to April 2 at the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are on sale on the MegaCon website.

