From sensory guides to quiet rooms, LEGOLAND helps guests with autism enjoy the park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – LEGOLAND Florida was the first LEGOLAND park in North America to become a certified autism center, and with four quiet spaces and sensory guides all over the park, they’re making it easy for families to plan a vacation and get the most out of it.

“The certification and what LEGOLAND provides, is able to help them plan their trip, make memories and have fun,” said Meredith Tekin, International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards president.

Tekin said it’s critical to provide information, communicate and have options for families who have a loved one with autism.

“First of all, autism is a spectrum,” Tekin said. “So not everybody has the same needs or sensitivities or strengths. A lot of families are looking for things that are very specific to them. So, tools like the sensory guides that are provided just help people choose their own adventure and know what to expect.”

Sensory guides are located on attractions throughout the entire park. Each sign has a one through 10 rating for smell, taste, sound, sight and smell. Tekin said this helps families decide which attractions are the best fit.

“So, it’s a scale from one to 10 and it doesn’t mean this ride is good or bad, it’s just trying to allow folks to understand what to expect when they ride the ride,” Tekin said.

In addition to the sensory guides, LEGOLAND also has four quiet rooms throughout the park and resort.

“These quiet spaces here are equipped with soft spaces for them to sit, as well as building activities and things, a variety of different opportunities,” said LEGOLAND spokesperson, Sarah Senn. “So, no matter what the sensory needs might be or however somebody may need to take a break, these spaces are equipped for those families to rest in the way that really is living your family’s needs.”

To learn more about LEGOLAND’S resources, CLICK HERE.

