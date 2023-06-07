Open house: Get a behind-the-scenes look at Melbourne’s King Center theater

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne is inviting guests to get a behind-the-scenes look of everything that goes on at the theater next week.

Interested audience members are invited to preview what’s coming up next season at a free Explore the Arts happy hour between 5:30 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

Attendees can take a tour of the main L3Harris Technologies Theatre stage, enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and drinks available for purchase, try out any seat in the theater before the Broadway at the King Center Series tickets go on sale and explore more of the performing arts space.

